Newswise — Baltimore, MD - LifeBridge Health CEO Neil Meltzer today announced a new organizational structure to navigate the system’s rapid growth and to provide strong leadership for its future. LifeBridge Health has grown from $1.3 billion to more than $2 billion in revenues since Meltzer took leadership of the organization in July of 2013.

“At LifeBridge Health, we have experienced tremendous growth in the past few years, expanding our organization to be more than a group of hospitals. We are moving to be an integrated health care delivery system,” says Meltzer.

He adds, “With this growth comes more complexity, so we felt it was important to reorganize to respond to our rapidly changing environment. We know positioning key leaders in the right roles provides us a strong foundation for the future.”

LifeBridge Health has four hospitals: Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, and Carroll Hospital, which joined LifeBridge Health in 2015. With more than 10,000 employees, LifeBridge Health provides services across the state of Maryland and other parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

The organization has also diversified and expanded through LifeBridge Health Partners, which comprises the system’s continuum-of-care entities. Through this division, LifeBridge Health has alliances with more than a dozen complementary care partners, including urgent care, assisted living, medical transportation, outpatient radiology, surgical services and more. Recently, LifeBridge Health added senior living to its portfolio of services with the announcement of a partnership with Springwell Senior Living, a 136-residence community in Baltimore’s Mt. Washington neighborhood; and, earlier this month, LifeBridge Health announced its joint-ownership in Evergreen Health, a Baltimore-based insurance provider.

The new leadership structure will go into effect on July 1, 2017. LifeBridge Health senior executives Brian M. White, Leslie Simmons and David Krajewski will be promoted to the positions of Executive Vice President for LifeBridge Health.

Brian M. White will provide oversight to the leadership at both Sinai Hospital and Northwest Hospital, and will also oversee the system’s Community Physician Enterprise, Physician Strategy and Network Development, Strategic Marketing and Communications, Radiology and Campus Services, including clinical engineering, facilities, construction and real estate. (White is currently the President of Northwest Hospital and LifeBridge Health’s Post-Acute division, as well as Senior Vice President of LifeBridge Health).

Leslie Simmons will provide oversight to the leadership at both Carroll Hospital and Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, along with the LifeBridge Health Post-Acute Division. Simmons will also assume system-wide responsibility for Hospice, Pharmacy, Laboratory/Pathology, and LifeBridge Health’s Food and Nutrition, and Environmental Services divisions. (Simmons is currently President of Carroll Hospital and Senior Vice President of LifeBridge Health).

David Krajewski will continue to function as LifeBridge Health’s Chief Financial Officer and as President of LifeBridge Health Partners. With the most recent addition of Springwell Senior Living and Evergreen Health, Krajewski’s responsibilities and scope will continue to grow as the division grows.

Under the leadership of newly-appointed LifeBridge Health Executive Vice Presidents White and Simmons, each hospital will eventually have its own President/COO to oversee the operations and strategy of each entity. Dr. Jonathan Ringo was recently announced as the President/COO of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. White and Simmons will be evaluating the leadership positions at Northwest and Carroll hospitals in the coming months. They will also work together to complete the search for a new leader at Levindale.

“Next year, LifeBridge Health marks our twentieth anniversary, and the health care landscape is clearly different than when our organization first came together. However, our leadership structure has remained the same. Now, by putting these key individuals into these expanded roles, we will be better positioned for the future growth and continued success of our system,” adds Meltzer.

About LifeBridge Health:

LifeBridge Health consists of Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, and its subsidiaries and affiliated units, including LifeBridge Health & Fitness. Sinai, Northwest and Carroll hospitals are acute-care general hospitals with complementary clinical centers of excellence.

With more than 10,000 employees and a vast physician network, LifeBridge Health provides patients with a continuum of care as a partner for lifelong health. The LifeBridge Health network includes more than 1,700 physicians, with additional physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

As one of the largest and most comprehensive providers of health-related services to the people of Maryland, LifeBridge Health has the technology, skills and expertise of an academic system with the warmth and personal attention of a community hospital. Involving patients and their family members as partners in care, LifeBridge Health offers comprehensive treatment, preventive and wellness services. In addition, LifeBridge Health provides programs to educate and support the community. More LifeBridge Health information is available at www.lifebridgehealth.org.