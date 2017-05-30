Newswise — Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University are excited to be participating at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) happening June 2-6.

More than 30,000 oncology professionals from around the world come together sharing in the mission of conquering cancer through research, education, and promotion of the highest quality patient care.

We are proud to have our physicians presenting new research developments and latest findings covering multiple areas including: breast, brain, prostate and gynecological cancers.

Friday, June 2, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., S406

Daniela Matei, MD (GYN Onc): A randomized phase III trial of cisplatin and tumor volume directed irradiation followed by carboplatin and paclitaxel vs. carboplatin and paclitaxel for optimally debulked, advanced endometrial carcinoma

Abstract #: 5505

(Daniela Matei, MD, is co-leader of the Translational Bridge Program at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University)

Saturday, June 3, 1:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m., Hall B1

Maha Hussain, MD (Hem/Onc): Abiraterone + prednisone +/- veliparib for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer: NCI 9012 updated clinical and genomics data.

Abstract # 5001

(Maha Hussain, MD, is Deputy Director and Associate Director for Clinical Research at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University)

Saturday, June 3, 1:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m., Hall D1

William Gradishar, MD, (Hem/Onc): Phase III study of lapatinib (L) plus trastuzumab (T) and aromatase inhibitor (AI) vs T+AI vs L+AI in postmenopausal women (PMW) with HER2+, HR+ metastatic breast cancer (MBC): ALTERNATIVE.

Abstract#1004

(William Gradishar, MD, is Deputy Director for the Clinical Network of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University and Interim Chief of Hematology/Oncology)

Saturday, June 3, 1:15 – 4:15 p.m., S504

Jason R Fangusaro, MD (Ped Onc): A phase II prospective study of selumetinib in children with recurrent or refractory low-grade glioma (LGG): A Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium (PBTC) study.

Abstract #: 10504

(Jason Fangusaro, MD, is part of the Translational Research in Solid Tumors Program (TRIST) and the Brain Tumor Institute at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University)

Tuesday, June 6, 9:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., E450ab

Jessica JA Altman, MD (Hem/Onc): Deep molecular response to gilteritinib to improve survival in FLT3 mutation-positive relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Abstract #: 7003

(Jessica Altman, MD, is Co-Director of the Leukemia Program at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University)

