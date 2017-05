(Available from Monday, June 5)

UK Election – is digital politics changing sentiment? British politics expert available for analysis and comment.

Dr James Dennis, Senior Lecturer in Journalism, University of Portsmouth, can discuss:

- Political communication (esp. digital politics - e.g. political advertising on Facebook; campaigning on Twitter; reaction to the TV debates etc);

- Social media and journalism;

- Political participation and citizenship (e.g. youth engagement; grassroots activism online);

- Party politics (esp. The Labour Party).

Bio: http://www.port.ac.uk/school-of-social-historical-and-literary-studies/staff/dr-james-dennis.html

Blog: jameswilldennis.com

Dr Dennis can be contacted from June 5th, via:

Cell: +44 7835 038 969

E: james.dennis@port.ac.uk

Twitter: @jameswilldennis