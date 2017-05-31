Newswise — [FORT WASHINGTON, PA — May 31, 2017] The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) and CancerLinQ LLC, a wholly owned nonprofit subsidiary of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), announced today a collaboration to provide a link to the NCCN Website for easy access to the NCCN Drugs & Biologics Compendium (NCCN Compendium®) within CancerLinQ®, a big data platform aimed at improving quality of care for patients with cancer. This resource will support CancerLinQ physicians and provides evidence-based guidance regarding the appropriate use of drugs and biologics in patients with cancer.

“We are pleased to collaborate with ASCO and CancerLinQ to support clinician access to evidence-based resources through technology at the point of care,” said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. “Based directly on the NCCN Guidelines, the Compendium will benefit CancerLinQ users by providing authoritative, scientifically derived information designed to support decision-making about the appropriate use of drugs and biologics in patients with cancer.”

With this collaboration, CancerLinQ subscribers will now have access to a link that will bring them directly to the NCCN Compendium®, where they can subscribe, for a fee. NCCN is able to make available its resources to the growing CancerLinQ network, which includes thousands of oncologists treating millions of patients from a variety of practice types and institutions across the United States. This collaboration represents one of the ways in which NCCN is empowering physicians to access NCCN resources through everyday health information technology (HIT) workflow.

“CancerLinQ exists in service to our members to improve quality,” said Kevin Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer, CancerLinQ LLC. “As we continue to convene collaborators across the oncology community, we encourage efforts that enable resources to be more easily accessible for providers to make informed and timely decisions in the delivery of care to their patients. This collaboration is just one more positive step in that direction.”

The NCCN Compendium contains recommendations for the appropriate use of drugs and biologics to support decision-making for patients with cancer. The recommendations are derived directly from relevant NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), along with their clinical context, route of administration, recommended use, and NCCN category of evidence. In addition to NCCN Guidelines-specific indication and use, NCCN adds relevant information, such as pharmacologic class, relevant classification codes, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indication, to the searchable database. All information is reviewed by members of the relevant NCCN Guidelines® panel before publication.

The CancerLinQ platform is a big data initiative focused on cancer patient medical information, aimed at improving the quality of patient care and outcomes. It is the only major cancer data initiative being developed and led by physicians. When complete, CancerLinQ will unlock real-world patient care data from millions of electronic health records and securely process and analyze the data to provide immediate quality feedback and clinical decision support to providers. Doctors will receive personalized insights on a scope that was previously unattainable, and patients will benefit by having access to high quality care based on up-to-date insights and findings.

The NCCN Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical policy in cancer care and are the most thorough and most frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. For more information, visit NCCN.org.

