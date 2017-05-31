Newswise — Babson College’s Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® and Women Entrepreneurs Boston (WE BOS) invite all to attend their annual Summer Soiree—a free event to meet with, and learn more about, women entrepreneurs in the community and learn more about the program.

The soiree will also introduce attendees to available resources in the greater startup ecosystem, and dive into the WIN Lab’s WE BOS WINners Program and how to join the next cohort of high-growth women entrepreneurs.

WIN Lab applications are open until June 30 for all women entrepreneurs. Apply now!

Chandra Briggman, Director of Venture Café and Founder of Wide Angle Media, will kick-off the evening as a special guest speaker. With over 18 years of experience in both startups and large enterprises, in addition to serving as a WIN Lab coach and founder of digital magazine PATRONNÈ, Briggman will share her insights on women’s entrepreneurship in the Greater Boston area.

Three women entrepreneurs—Mishell Brookins Ekunsirinde, Founder of Stina & Mae, Beth Santos, Founder of Wanderful, and Cecile Thieulin, Founder of Simone Simon—will then share their stories and how the WIN Lab and WE BOS program played a major role in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Summer Soiree

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Central Wharf Company, 160 Milk Street, Boston, MA

Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Event is FREE but RSVP is required.

ABOUT THE WIN LAB/WE BOS PARTNERSHIP



Babson College’s Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (CWEL) offers five tuition-free seats in their Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab to women entrepreneurs in partnership with the City of Boston’s Women Entrepreneurs Boston (WE BOS) Initiative.

The program provides women entrepreneurs with an inspiring community and a rigorous, experiential process that catalyzes innovative thinking and enables them to successfully launch or transform businesses.

For more information, contact WIN Lab Boston Director Ashley Lucas.

About the Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab®

Created by the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (CWEL) at Babson College, the Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® provides women entrepreneurs with an inspiring community and a rigorous, experiential process that catalyzes innovative thinking and enables them to successfully launch or transform businesses. Now in its fourth year, WIN Lab has been designated as one of the top two specialty programs for Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education by the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE); earned BostInno’s designation as one of Boston’s “50 on Fire” innovators and visionaries; and was honored by the prestigious Rosoff Awards for diversity.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®​​​. The top​-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®​​ as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.