Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS (05/31/2017) — A new citizen science project, led by astronomers at the University of Minnesota, is asking volunteers to help them with web classifications of galaxy spectra to find “baby” galaxies that are giving birth to new stars.

The project, named Galaxy Nurseries, marks the 100th project and 10-year anniversary of Zooniverse, the world’s largest and most popular people-powered research platform.

“To celebrate the 100th project of Zooniverse, we are issuing a special challenge to the public to help us complete this new project in just 100 hours,” said Claudia Scarlata, lead researcher on the Galaxy Nurseries project and University of Minnesota physics and astronomy associate professor. “Without help from the public, this project could have taken our team a year to complete the 40 classifications for each object.”

The Zooniverse online platform runs on support from volunteers, which now number in the hundreds of thousands worldwide. These volunteers act as armchair scientists, helping the team with their online research from the comfort of their own homes.

Funded by NASA and the National Science Foundation (NSF), the main goal of this new Galaxy Nurseries project is to discover thousands of new baby galaxies in the distant Universe using the light they emitted when the Universe was only half of its current age. Accurately measuring the distances to these galaxies is crucial, but this is not an easy task. To measure distances, images are not sufficient, and researchers need to analyze galaxy spectra.

A spectrum is produced by decomposing the light that enters a telescope camera into its many different colors (or wavelengths). This is similar to the way that water droplets split white light into the beautiful colors of a rainbow after a storm.

This project uses the Wide Field Camera 3 carried by the Hubble Space Telescope to capture both images and spectra of hundreds of regions in the sky. The data allows researchers to find new galaxies (from the images) and simultaneously measure their distances (using the spectra).

Researchers find galaxies by identifying features called “emission lines” in galaxy spectra. Emission lines appear as peaks in the spectrum and are produced when the presence of certain atomic elements in a galaxy (for example oxygen, or hydrogen), cause it to emit light much more strongly at a specific wavelength.