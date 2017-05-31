Torbjörn Törnqvist is a geology professor and chair of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Tulane University. He is an expert on climate change, including sea-level rise, and recently released a study on the seriousness of sea-level rise in Louisiana.

"The U.S. pulling out of the Paris agreement will be devastating for Louisiana," Törqvist said. "Not meeting the Paris climate targets will all but ensure that sea-level rise will eventually flood coastal Louisiana.”

