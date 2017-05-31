 
University of Utah Launches New Center on Mindfulness and Integrative Health

Center aims to be leading hub in Intermountain West for mindfulness research

    Dr. Eric Garland, associate dean for research at the University of Utah's College of Social Work, with two graduate students in his lab.

    Dr. Eric Garland, associate dean for research at the University of Utah's College of Social Work, will oversee new Center on Mindfulness and Integrative Health Intervention Development.

    • Newswise — The University of Utah has launched a new center dedicated to providing a transformative influence on health care by unifying research on mindfulness and other integrative behavioral health interventions.

    Eric Garland, associate dean for research at the U’s College of Social Work, will serve as director of the new Center on Mindfulness and Integrative Health Intervention Development (C-MIIND). The center, which will assume oversight of more than $17 million in federal research grants, will be housed in the College of Social Work.

    “The center will advance a vision of a new model of health care, in which behavioral health experts work in tandem with medical providers to address the physical, psychological and social needs of people suffering from an array of health conditions,” said Garland, whose research focuses on using mindfulness to help individuals who experience chronic pain.

    The center will bring together researchers and clinicians from across main campus and University of Utah Health, including faculty in social work, psychiatry, primary care, anesthesiology, neuroscience, psychology and health, who are pioneering integrative interventions aimed at improving physical and mental well-being. C-MIIND will strive to attract top faculty and provide research opportunities for undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral fellows interested in studying mindfulness and integrative behavioral health.

    A focus of the center also will be to train post-graduates and health care providers in innovative therapies to be used in primary care clinics, hospitals, community mental health centers and addiction treatment facilities.


