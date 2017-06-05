Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., June 5, 2017 -- The American Institute of Physics (AIP) and AIP Publishing are pleased to announce the launch of a new online magazine, Bioengineering Today. Bioengineering Today offers news and information about the intersection of biology, chemistry and physics with medicine. The articles cover everything from biomedical discoveries, research, new devices, new imaging technologies, engineering and applications of physics to bioengineering as well as disease detection, prevention and treatment.

This web-only publication represents an innovative and interactive destination with the goal of highlighting the cutting-edge research discoveries of today with an eye toward illuminating the path toward a brighter future. With articles focused on a variety of topics such as carbon ion therapy and the neurology of dreams, Bioengineering Today reveals the science and opportunities offered by the advancing field of bioengineering.

As people are living longer and healthier lives despite disease, disability and injury, today's research promise is tomorrow's hope. Hope that researchers will continue to uncover human genetics and physiology to better understand all the normal and pathological processes that shape our bodies and our minds. Hope that scientists and engineers can use that knowledge to develop new technologies and devices, new drugs or biologicals, or new policies and preventative practices. Hope that medical researchers will help bring about new, precision medicine approaches to treating diseases and improving human health. Hope that new strides in fundamental physics will be translated unto medicine. And hope that all this will lead to a brighter, healthier future for humanity.

"Your hope is our hope -- that as we move into the future, discoveries that touch humanity, helping make better lives, will touch and help you," said Jason Socrates Bardi, AIP News Director and Editor of Bioengineering Today.

Bioengineering Today is written for professional and enthusiastic general audiences. For professional audiences, the journal offers news briefs and long-form reporting on interdisciplinary research in the biomedical research field. For general audiences, the magazine offers news, investigative analysis and useful information that can be applied to daily life. There are also opportunities for more interaction through Bioengineering Today's Facebook page and Twitter account to engage in further discussions about the topics that interest and inspire readers.

Please visit the Bioengineering Today homepage at https://bioengineeringtoday.org to learn more.

