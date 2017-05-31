Pitch

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released its hurricane forecast ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins Thursday (June 1). Between two and four major hurricanes are predicted, with anywhere from 11 to 17 named storms expected. Doug Smith, an associate professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering at Texas Tech University, is an expert in hurricane wind and surge damage prediction. Smith recommends residents along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts prepare now to prevent possible loss in the coming months.

Experts

Doug Smith, associate professor, Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering, Texas Tech University, doug.smith@ttu.edu

Quotes

“Regardless of whether you’re in a surge zone or not, you still need to be prepared for the wind. The things that you’re going to want to do are cut down old trees, look around and see what can fly in your yard or your neighbor’s yard, tie down your gutters.”

“What you need to be able to do is prepare to be without power for a week or so, and so you’re going to need things like generators (and) flashlights.”

Sample Script

THERE AREN’T ANY HURRICANES CHURNING IN THE ATLANTIC NOW… BUT HURRICANE SEASON IS HERE… AND YOU SHOULD BE PREPARED *NOW—EVEN IF YOU DON’T LIVE ON THE COAST.

THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION—OR “NO-AH”… EXPECTS AN “ABOVE-NORMAL” HURRICANE SEASON—WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF TWO TO FOUR MAJOR HURRICANES IN THE ATLANTIC.

“DOUG SMITH”—WHOSE RESEARCH AT TEXAS TECH DEALS WITH HURRICANE WIND AND SURGE DAMAGE PREDICTIONS… SAYS THERE ARE STEPS YOU CAN TAKE TO PROTECT YOUR HOME SHOULD A STORM STRIKE.

“SMITH” SAYS EVEN IF YOU DON’T LIVE ALONG THE COAST… YOU COULD STILL SEE FLOODING AND POWER OUTAGES.

HE RECOMMENDS WEBSITES—LIKE READY-DOT-GOV… FOR MORE TIPS ON WHAT DO BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER A HURRICANE.