Mount Sinai Health System Appoints New Chief for Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Bone Disease

Newswise — (NEW YORK — May 31, 2017) Andrea Dunaif, MD, an internationally renowned diabetes and women’s health expert, has been appointed the new Chief for the Hilda and J. Lester Gabrilove Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Bone Disease for the Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Dunaif replaced Derek Leroith, MD, PhD, who has served as interim chief for the last year.

In her new role, Dr. Dunaif will build on Mount Sinai’s considerable strengths in research on diabetes, metabolism, and endocrine disorders. Dr. Dunaif also plans to expand Mount Sinai’s comprehensive clinical services for patients with diabetes and other endocrine disorders, including its artificial pancreas program.

Dr. Dunaif is an exceptional physician and researcher in the field of diabetes and women’s health,” said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System. “We look forward to her help in building on our long and distinguished tradition of excellence in research and education in the field of endocrinology, diabetes and bone disease.”

Dr. Dunaif comes to Mount Sinai from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago, where she is the Charles F. Kettering Professor of Endocrinology and Metabolism and was the Chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism, and Molecular Medicine for 10 years. Prior to joining Northwestern, she held a number of leadership positions in academic medicine, including Chief of the Division of Women’s Health at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Director of Harvard Medical School’s Center of Excellence in Woman’s Health, and Director of the Center for Clinical Research at Northwestern.

“Dr. Dunaif is a world-renowned endocrinologist with clinical and research expertise on diabetes and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). I look forward to working with her as she transforms the management of our patients with diabetes and brings cutting-edge, transformational research in PCOS and women’s health to Mount Sinai,” said Barbara Murphy, MD, System Chair, Department of Medicine, Mount Sinai Health System, and Murray M. Rosenberg Professor of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Dunaif is leading an international effort to map the genes for PCOS, a leading cause of diabetes in women. She will continue this important research and other work in diabetes and insulin resistance at Mount Sinai.

“I’m very excited to return to Mount Sinai, where I began my academic career in 1982 as an Instructor in the Departments of Medicine and Obstetrics and Gynecology,” said Dr. Dunaif. “I look forward to working with the outstanding faculty at Mount Sinai and to collaborating closely with the scientists in the Mount Sinai Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute.”

Dr. Dunaif has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health as a principal investigator for more than 30 years. She has received a multitude of awards and honors, including election to the American Society for Clinical Investigation and the Association of American Physicians. She is a member of numerous advisory and editorial boards and committees. She is a former president of the Endocrine Society, the largest global organization for endocrinology.

She received her medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed her internship and residency training at Presbyterian Hospital. She completed a clinical and research fellowship in endocrinology at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she also did a clinical and research fellowship in medicine and gynecology. She holds an honorary Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of Athens Medical School.

