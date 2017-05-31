Heidi Hutner, Sustainability Studies, Stony Brook University

Prof. Hutner’s area of interest and expertise is on the impact of the climate crisis on women, children, people of color, and the underprivileged worldwide. According to Hutner, these groups are already most harmed by climate change and they will be the hardest hit by Trump's pulling out of the Paris agreement. Prof. Hutner can speak in more general terms about what this means as well.

Email contact: Heidi.Hutner@stonybrook.edu