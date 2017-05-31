 
Return to Article List

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor Suvranu De Named Fellow of U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics

Article ID: 675686

Released: 31-May-2017 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).

  • Credit: Photo credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    Suvranu De, the J. Erik Jonsson ’22 Distinguished Professor of Engineering and head of the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has been selected as a fellow of the U.S. Association for Computational Mechanics (USACM).