Oleg Smirnov, Political Science, Stony Brook University

Prof. Smirnov just submitted a paper to Nature Climate Change that describes the consequences of the U.S. withdrawal on international climate negotiations. His perspective is two-fold:

1) it is not in the national interests of the United States to exit the Agreement, and;

2) U.S. withdrawal would lead to significant additional costs for other countries, including especially the developing countries, which will likely lead to the complete collapse of international progress on climate change mitigation.

Email contact: oleg.smirnov@stonybrook.edu