Janet Nye, School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, Stony Brook University

"The name 'Paris Climate Accord' makes it sound like climate change is something happening in another place in the distant future, but climate change through sea level rise is already threatening our transportation infrastructure, take the New York rail system for example. It is already affecting our natural resources like our access to fisheries and the kinds of foods you will see on your table. The Paris Climate Accord offered many benefits to the United States and we have to act now before it is too late!"

Email contact: Janet.nye@stonybrook.edu