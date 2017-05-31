Monitoring the effects of climate change on infrastructure

Newswise — Mikhail (Mike) Chester is an assistant professor in Arizona State University’s School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment. Chester studies how infrastructure responds to climate change. He recently completed a study on the effects of climate change on the U.S. energy grid (generation and transmission) and its demand for power into the future to year 2060. His findings show that transmission capacity could lose up to 9 percent of its potential due to increased climate (depending on the U.S. region) and demand could go up bas much as 10 to 12 percent in that same time frame (depending on region). Chester was recently featured in a CNN piece on climate change and infrastructure stating that infrastructure design needs to take into account future climate change.

Chester can talk about:

Future stresses put on the U.S. energy grid due to climate change.

The relationship between warming temperatures and energy demand.

Development of resilient cities where infrastructure is not fail safe, but safe to fail.

How infrastructure design needs to take into account future climate change.

The keeper of the world’s weather extremes

Randy Cerveny is the keeper of the world’s weather extremes. As chief Rapporteur of Climate and Weather Extremes for World Meteorological Organization, Cerveny (also an Arizona State University President’s professor of geographical science and urban planning) is responsible for researching, verifying and archiving global weather records. He has written two books on weather, Freaks of the Storm and Weather’s Greatest Mysteries Solved!

Cerveny can talk about:

Recorded weather extremes generally, including those related to heat, cold, wind, rainfall, lightning, tidal waves, etc.

The deadliest storms on Earth.

The importance of keeping weather records.

What these records tell us about the Earth.

Why it is important to track records of weather phenomena across the globe.

Contact Skip.Derra@asu.edu to speak with Chester or Cerveny.