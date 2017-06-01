Newswise — NEW YORK (June 1, 2017) – The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to advancing scientific efforts to develop new and effective immunotherapies for all forms of cancer, announced today that it is hosting its fifth annual Cancer Immunotherapy Month™ in June. The multimedia campaign featuring videos, webinars, and other programming aims to reach more than 5 million people to increase awareness of cancer immunotherapy, clinical trials, and the need for more research funding.

“Advances in immunotherapy research have brought us to a tipping point in the transformation of cancer treatment,” said Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, Ph.D., CEO and director of scientific affairs at the Cancer Research Institute. “But these advances have created an urgent need to equip cancer patients and their caregivers with knowledge about immunotherapy so that they can make the most informed decisions when discussing their treatment options with their oncologists.”

The FDA has approved cancer immunotherapies for a growing number of cancer types, and more approvals are on the horizon. CRI experts believe that immunotherapy is poised to become a central part of the standard-of-care for most, if not all, cancers.

Important highlights of Cancer Immunotherapy Month include:

Educational Videos about Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy Patient Stories. Meet patients with Hodgkin lymphoma, glioblastoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, melanoma, and prostate cancer, who share their experiences with immunotherapy and clinical trials.

Ask a Scientist. In this series of five short videos, Michael A. Postow, M.D., of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, will answer questions patients frequently ask about cancer immunotherapy clinical trials.

Webinar: Patient Perspectives on Immunotherapy Clinical Trials

Cancer Immunotherapy and You is a free webinar series designed to help patients learn more about the groundbreaking research in immunotherapy. On June 21, CRI will host a panel of three patients who will share their experiences in immunotherapy clinical trials and answer questions submitted by live viewers. Register this free webinar at cancerresearch.org/webinars.

Immunotherapy Fact of the Day

Each day in June, CRI will publish one new fact about cancer immunotherapy research and progress in treatment. The shareable social media content aims to introduce the public to key concepts of cancer immunotherapy.

Answer to Cancer Event

On June 10, 2017, the Cancer Research Institute will host the second annual Answer to Cancer sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb. The awareness and fundraising event offers cyclists multiple distance options through scenic and hilly terrain in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley, and features a 5K run/walk through the historic U.S. Military Academy at West Point. To ride, walk, run, volunteer, or donate, go to www.a2c.org.

#WearWhite Day

On Friday, June 16, #WearWhite Day participants world over will wear white and express their support of cancer immunotherapy research on social media using the hashtag #WearWhite.

