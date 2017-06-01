Newswise — GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- The following University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences sources are available to speak to news media about a range of storm- and hurricane-related topics:

Hurricane and other natural disaster preparation: Mike Spranger, a professor in family, youth and community sciences, can give tips on how to prepare for any kind of natural disaster. He adapted a Gulfwide version of the Homeowners Handbook to Prepare for Natural Hazards for Florida residents. The book has basic background on tornados, tropical storms, hurricanes, floods and wildfires, and covers everything from hurricane clips to what to keep in your pantry and what to take with you during an evacuation. 352-273-3557; spranger@ufl.edu.

Rebuilding/maintaining sand dunes: Deborah Miller, a professor of wildlife ecology and conservation based at UF’s West Florida Research and Education Center in Milton, has studied the best ways to rebuild sand dunes destroyed by hurricanes. 850-983-7128, ext. 104; dlmi@ufl.edu.

Hurricane effects on Florida agriculture: Jonathan Crane, a professor and tropical-fruit crop specialist at UF’s Tropical Research and Education Center in Homestead, has studied how hurricanes affect Florida agriculture. His research covers damage to fruit crops and to grove infrastructure such as irrigation systems due to high winds and flooding. 305-246-7001, ext. 290; jhcr@ufl.edu.

Hurricanes and pets/farm animals: John Haven directs the UF College of Veterinary Medicine’s All Animals, All Hazards Disaster Response Team and has participated in animal care operations related to hurricanes, fires and disease outbreaks. After leading the college’s responses to Hurricanes Charlie, Frances and Jeanne, he organized this formal veterinary emergency response team consisting of faculty, staff and students. He is a member of the State Agriculture Response Team, coordinator for the State Veterinary Reserve Corps disaster response team, and an Incident Command System Instructor. 352-294-4254, ext. 3154; havenj@ufl.edu.

Hurricane houses: Craig Miller, an associate in the Program for Resource Efficient Communities. UF and UF/IFAS experts have designed so-called “hurricane houses” at four vulnerable sites around Florida. They are designed to withstand winds of more than 120 mph, and they show builders and homeowners how to minimize storm damage and increase survivability. Incorporating its design features also could save homeowners on their insurance premiums. 352-392-1513, or craigmil@ufl.edu.

Preparing for and recovering from disasters: Angie Lindsey, assistant professor of family, youth and community sciences, is the UF point of contact for the Extension Disaster Education Network (EDEN), a national organization of Extension educators who work to prepare communities for disasters. Lindsey helps UF/IFAS Extension agents in the state of Florida develop disaster response tools and further collaboration between agents and local officials. Lindsey previously worked with communities on Florida’s Gulf Coast recovering from the 2010 Deep Water Horizon oil spill. 904-509-3518, ablindsey@ufl.edu.

Tree protection: Andrew Koeser, an assistant professor with the environmental horticulture department, is an expert in tree health and storm damage to trees. He can address topics such as mitigation efforts, restoring trees following storms, tree replacement, pruning methods to reduce damage potential, preventive pruning to protect homes and other personal property, and evaluation of tree health after hurricanes. 352-262-9165; akoeser@ufl.edu.

