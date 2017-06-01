Newswise — CHICAGO – The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, has appointed eight registered dietitian nutritionists to three-year terms as media spokespeople.

The Academy’s national volunteer spokesperson network consists of 30 registered dietitian nutritionists who conduct thousands of nutrition and healthful eating interviews on behalf of the Academy each year with print, broadcast and online media.

As registered dietitian nutritionists, Academy spokespeople are the food and nutrition experts. They have fulfilled rigorous educational and practice requirements, including at least a bachelor’s degree (more than half of all spokespeople hold advanced degrees), completed a supervised practice program and passed a national registration examination — in addition to maintaining continuing education requirements for recertification.

The following registered dietitian nutritionists have been appointed as new Academy spokespeople for 2017-2020:

Rahaf Al Bochi, RD, LD, Atlanta, Ga., is the owner of a nutrition consulting practice specializing in diabetes, weight management and wellness nutrition through individual nutrition counseling, group education and corporate wellness seminars. Her areas of expertise include diabetes, high blood pressure, mindful eating, obesity and weight management, and wellness nutrition.

is the owner of a nutrition consulting practice specializing in diabetes, weight management and wellness nutrition through individual nutrition counseling, group education and corporate wellness seminars. Her areas of expertise include diabetes, high blood pressure, mindful eating, obesity and weight management, and wellness nutrition. Sandra Arévalo, MPH, RDN, CDN, CLC, CDE, New York City, N.Y. , is a consultant and the nutrition services and outreach director of Montefiore Medical Center’s community programs, which provide services to more than two million people in the Bronx and Westchester. She specializes in behavior and lifestyle modification, breast-feeding, community nutrition and public health, diabetes and Latino nutrition.

, is a consultant and the nutrition services and outreach director of Montefiore Medical Center’s community programs, which provide services to more than two million people in the Bronx and Westchester. She specializes in behavior and lifestyle modification, breast-feeding, community nutrition and public health, diabetes and Latino nutrition. Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, Los Angeles, Calif. , is owner of a private practice where she focuses on weight management and disease prevention and management. Her specialties include community nutrition and public health, fad diets, international nutrition, obesity and wellness nutrition.

, is owner of a private practice where she focuses on weight management and disease prevention and management. Her specialties include community nutrition and public health, fad diets, international nutrition, obesity and wellness nutrition. Ginger Hultin, MS, RDN, CSO, Seattle, Wash. , writes a health and lifestyle blog and works at Arivale, a scientific wellness company, specializing in cancer nutrition, herbal remedies and phytochemicals, holistic and integrative nutrition, nutrigenomics and recipe development, and makeovers.

, writes a health and lifestyle blog and works at Arivale, a scientific wellness company, specializing in cancer nutrition, herbal remedies and phytochemicals, holistic and integrative nutrition, nutrigenomics and recipe development, and makeovers. Melissa Majumdar, MS, RD, LDN, CPT, Boston, Mass. , is a senior bariatric dietitian for the Brigham and Women’s Center for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and counsels competitive and amateur athletes at her private practice. Her specialties include bariatric and weight loss surgery, obesity and weight management, sports nutrition and fitness, stress and emotional eating and weight loss.

, is a senior bariatric dietitian for the Brigham and Women’s Center for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and counsels competitive and amateur athletes at her private practice. Her specialties include bariatric and weight loss surgery, obesity and weight management, sports nutrition and fitness, stress and emotional eating and weight loss. Malina Malkani, MS, RDN, CDN, New York City, N.Y., is the founder of a nutrition lifestyle company and senior content producer and lead dietitian at Rejuvenan Global Health, a digital health and technology company. She specializes in behavior and lifestyle modification, family nutrition, food preparation and meal planning, obesity and weight management, and recipe development and makeovers.

is the founder of a nutrition lifestyle company and senior content producer and lead dietitian at Rejuvenan Global Health, a digital health and technology company. She specializes in behavior and lifestyle modification, family nutrition, food preparation and meal planning, obesity and weight management, and recipe development and makeovers. Cordialis Msora-Kasago, MA, RD, Los Angeles, Calif., is a regional nutrition manager for Sodexo and founder of a consultancy that improves the health of people of African descent. Her specialties include African-American nutrition, cultural foods, disease prevention, food preparation and meal planning and food safety.

is a regional nutrition manager for Sodexo and founder of a consultancy that improves the health of people of African descent. Her specialties include African-American nutrition, cultural foods, disease prevention, food preparation and meal planning and food safety. Kristen Smith, MS, RDN, LD, Atlanta, Ga., is the bariatric surgery coordinator for Piedmont Healthcare and writes a blog that promotes healthy eating for the entire family. She specializes in bariatric and weight loss surgery, behavior and lifestyle modification, obesity and weight management, recipe development and makeovers, and weight loss.

The Academy has also reappointed seven spokespeople for 2017-2020:

Torey Armul, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, Columbus, Ohio

Marina Chaparro , MPH, RDN, LD, CDE, Miami, Fla.

Jessica Crandall , RDN, CDE, AFAA, Denver, Colo.

Wesley Delbridge, RD, Phoenix, Ariz.

Isabel Maples, MEd, RDN, Washington, D.C.

Vandana Sheth, RDN, CDE, Los Angeles, Calif.

Lauri Wright, PhD, RDN, LD, Jacksonville, Fla.

More information on the Academy and its spokespeople, including full biographies and headshots, can be found in the Academy’s downloadable 2017-2018 Media Guide.

Journalists seeking interviews with Academy food and nutrition experts can call 800/877-1600, ext. 4769, or email media@eatright.org.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation’s health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics at www.eatright.org.