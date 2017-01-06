MORGANTOWN, W. Va.— As President Donald Trump announces his intention to pull the United States out of the Paris Accord, a nearly worldwide agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions beginning in 2020, experts at West Virginia University say the move is “poorly conceived” and will cost the U.S. more in world stature than the accord would have imposed.

Robert D Duval, Ph. D. Interim Associate Dean for Operations Chair, Department of Health Policy, Management, and Leadership WVU School of Public Health

“Since active leadership and engagement in global issues is really a form of marketing and advertisement for your nation and what it represents, this is sort of like saying ‘We don’t believe in our own science, but you should still buy our technology.’ The costs incurred in the minds of the rest of the world will greatly exceed anything this accord might impose.”

Paolo Farah Assistant Professor of Public Administration Eberly College of Arts and Sciences “The signature of the Paris Agreement was an overdue success in the climate change negotiations of the last 20 years for all the parties involved including the United States. The potential decision of the Trump Administration on Paris Climate Deal would potentially have a relevant impact in terms of loss of credibility and trust of United States in its diplomatic relations with the rest of the world.”

Jason A. Hubbart, Ph.D. Director, Institute of Water Security and Science Assist. Director WV Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station Professor, Hydrology and Water Quality

“Climate change, in spite the convictions of the current administration, is unequivocally, and internationally accepted to be occurring at least in part due to anthropogenic influences. To withdraw from the Paris Accord is a poorly conceived idea at a time of need for the greatest human collaborations the Earth has ever witnessed. Of equivalent importance is that for any global consortium, the preservation of civil unity between governments requires investment and engagement, not withdrawal and apathy.”

Duval, Farah and Hubbert also spoke about climate change in a previous Expert Pitch.

