CRF Invites NYC Area Heart Failure Patients and Caregivers to Attend Free Seminar on Living with Heart Failure
WHAT & WHO:
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) will hold a free seminar “Broken Hearts: Living with Heart Failure” on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 for heart failure patients and caregivers at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. The seminar, part of a series of Mini-Med School seminars conducted by the CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative, will focus on providing both patients and caregivers a deeper understanding of heart failure, its symptoms, and treatment options.
The program will include the following presentations from renowned experts in the field:
Introduction to Heart Failure
Nisha Jhalani, MD
Director, CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative
Director, Clinical and Educational Services, Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center
Heart Failure in Women
Jennifer H. Haythe, MD
Co-Director, Center for Women's Cardiovascular Health, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center
Living with Advanced Heart Failure
Melana Yuzefpolskaya, MD
Associate Medical Director, Cardiac Assisted Device Program, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center
Innovations in Heart Failure Treatments: When Medications Aren’t Enough
Daniel Burkhoff, MD, PhD
Director, Heart Failure, Hemodynamics and MCS Research, CRF Clinical Trials Center
Adjunct Associate Professor, Columbia University Medical Center
Patient Perspectives (Q&A and Panel Discussion)
Ajay J. Kirtane, MD, SM
Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center
Chief Academic Officer, Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center
Associate Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center
WHY:
Heart failure occurs when the heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to support other organs in the body. According to the AHA, the number of people diagnosed with heart failure is increasing and is projected to rise 46% by 2030, resulting in more than 8 million people living with heart failure. This rapid rise in heart failure rates inspired the CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative to educate both men and women on this important subject and give attendees the tools they need to take better care of themselves and their loved ones.
WHEN:
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
WHERE:
Myrna L. Daniels Auditorium
New York-Presbyterian Hospital
173 Fort Washington Avenue
New York, NY 10032
HOW TO REGISTER:
To register, visit: http://www.crf.org/whhi/mini-med-schools/june-2017.
ABOUT CRF
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.
The CRF Women’s Heart Health Initiative was founded to help reduce gender disparity in cardiovascular care using a two-pronged approach: advocating for increased female representation in clinical trials and raising awareness about women and heart disease through Mini-Med School educational seminars. For more information, visit www.crf.org/whhi.
