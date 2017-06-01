The American Thoracic Society is extremely disappointed that President Trump has announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement to address climate change. This agreement was signed by nearly every nation on Earth in recognition of our shared responsibility to solve this global environmental and public health crisis.

Despite the President’s announcement, the evidence is clear, consistent and compelling: greenhouse gas emissions are changing the global environment in ways that threaten the health and safety of people in all nations.

Multiple surveys of the ATS membership make it clear that climate change is having a direct impact on patient care. The President's decision today is not just a rejection of the Paris agreement, it is a rejection of science-based decision making. It is a rejection of stewardship of our environment and it is a rejection of responsible leadership.

The American Thoracic Society urges local, state and international policy makers to fill the void created by this dereliction of leadership, and to take aggressive steps to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Marc Moss, MD, ATS President