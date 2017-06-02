Janet Nye Assistant Professor in the School of Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University

Janet Nye’s research focuses on the effects of climate variability and climate change on fish, fisheries, and marine ecosystems. Specifically, she studies how climate and fishing interact to cause shifts in spatial distribution and abundance of fish and invertebrates in the Northwest Atlantic, including local fisheries in Long Island Sound and Great South Bay. Her research is used to inform how climate change may affect species that have been petitioned under the Endangered Species Act.

