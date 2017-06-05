Under Embargo Until June 5, 2017 at 5 PM CONTACT: Greg Richter (215) 614-1937 greg.richter@uphs.upenn.edu

Penn’s Ilene Rosen Elected President of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Rosen Leads AASM in Advancing Access to High Quality Care

Newswise — BOSTON – Ilene Rosen, MD, MSCE, an associate professor of Clinical Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and program director of the Penn Sleep Fellowship, has been elected the 32nd president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) board of directors. Rosen will serve a one-year term as the Academy’s 2017-2018 president, beginning the role on June 5 during SLEEP 2017, the 31st annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies LLC (APSS) in Boston. Established in 1975, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) improves sleep health and promotes high quality patient centered care through advocacy, education, strategic research, and practice standards.

“As our understanding of the role of sleep in care of cancer, neurological disorders, heart disorders and other conditions expands, I look forward to serving AASM and collaborating with its members to advance patient care and quality of life for countless individuals,” Rosen said. “These partnerships are critical to continue our society’s progress in creating safer work environments, smarter public policy, and healthier living.” Rosen also serves as an assistant dean for Graduate Medical Education and practices at Penn Medicine Cherry Hill. Her clinical expertise spans the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea and circadian rhythm disorders, and her research has revealed insights on the sleep habits, health and performance of residents. Rosen is currently principal investigator of a National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute study on the use of telemedicine to promote sleep medicine education in health care training.

Rosen completed her fellowship and residency and earned her medical degree and Master of Science of clinical epidemiology from the Perelman School of Medicine after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Duke University. She is board-certified in sleep medicine and pulmonary medicine.

“More than a third of U.S. adults fail to sleep the recommended seven or more hours per night, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Rosen. “The AASM is on the front lines of this critical public health crisis as a key intermediary needed to educate the public on the short term and long term impact of chronic sleep loss and untreated sleep diseases. If we as a society do not make sleep a higher priority, we will be ineffective in combatting countless preventable health problems and accidents. I’m confident that AASM and its members will continue to be vitally important in driving awareness of healthy sleep as a means to better health.” The CDC reports that up to 70 million Americans suffer from a sleep or wakefulness disorder. In addition, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke report that more than 40 million Americans each year suffer from chronic, long-term sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea.

An AASM member since 2000, Rosen has served on the AASM Board of Directors since 2011 and on its Executive Committee since 2014, including a one-year term as president-elect. She also served as the inaugural chair of the AASM’s Sleep Medicine Fellowship Directors Council and as the AASM representative to the American Board of Internal Medicine Liaison Committee on Certification and Recertification.

