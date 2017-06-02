Paul Rosenzweig, a veteran cybersecurity expert with deep experience in the private and public sector, is available to provide valuable insight to media regarding the OneLogin hack.

“The OneLogin hack suggests that password service users need to be very careful in assessing the security of their provider," he said. "In some ways, a password locker is like Fort Knox: Because the password ‘gold' is there, thieves want to get in.”

Rosenzweig, an adjuct lecturer in Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Media, Intergrated Marketing Communication, has served as deputy assistant secretary for policy in the Department of Homeland Security and founded Red Branch Consulting PLLC, a homeland security consulting company.

He is the author of Cyber Warfare: How Conflicts in Cyberspace are Challenging America and Changing the World and of two video lecture series from The Great Courses, Thinking About Cybersecurity: From Cyber Crime to Cyber Warfare and The Surveillance State: Big Data, Freedom, and You.