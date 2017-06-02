 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

UCLA's Dr. Jeffrey Klausner Is Available for Interviews About Mumps Outbreak in Los Angeles County

Article ID: 675845

Released: 2-Jun-2017 2:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: UCLA Health

    Dr. Jeffrey Klausner

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases, Public Health, Local - California, Local - LA Metro

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner is a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at David Geffen School of Medicine and professor of public health at Fielding School of Public Health. He is a frequent advisor to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO). From 1998-2009, Klausner was a deputy health officer, director of STD prevention and control services at the San Francisco Department of Public Health and from 2009-2011 was branch chief for HIV and TB at the Centers for Disease Control, South Africa.   Dr. Klausner is an expert in infectious disease prevention and control.

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!