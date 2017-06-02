Dr. Jeffrey Klausner is a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at David Geffen School of Medicine and professor of public health at Fielding School of Public Health. He is a frequent advisor to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO). From 1998-2009, Klausner was a deputy health officer, director of STD prevention and control services at the San Francisco Department of Public Health and from 2009-2011 was branch chief for HIV and TB at the Centers for Disease Control, South Africa. Dr. Klausner is an expert in infectious disease prevention and control.