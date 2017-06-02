 
American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Selects New Leaders

Seven researchers begin their terms in July

    • Newswise — The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology announced this week the election and appointment of seven new society leaders. They begin their terms July 1. 

    President-elect 

    Gerald Hart, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, who studies nutrient regulation of signaling and transcription.

    Council

    Takita Sumter, Winthrop University, who studies high-mobility group A proteins in cancer signaling.

    JoAnn Trejo, University of California, San Diego, who studies G protein–coupled-receptor signal transduction.   

    Publications committee

    Brian Crane, Cornell University, who studies molecular mechanisms of signal transduction. 

    Ruth Welti, Kansas State University, who studies lipid metabolism and plant response to environmental stress.

    Nominating committee

    Anthony Kossiakoff, University of Chicago, who studies ligand-induced receptor activation, antibody engineering and drug delivery.

    Iqbal Hamza, University of Maryland, who studies heme trafficking in iron homeostasis.

    About the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

    The ASBMB is a nonprofit scientific and educational organization with more than 12,000 members worldwide. Most members teach and conduct research at colleges and universities. Others conduct research in various government laboratories, at nonprofit research institutions and in industry. The Society’s student members attend undergraduate or graduate institutions. For more information about ASBMB, visit http://www.asbmb.org.

