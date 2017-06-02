Newswise — The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology announced this week the election and appointment of seven new society leaders. They begin their terms July 1.

President-elect

Gerald Hart, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, who studies nutrient regulation of signaling and transcription.

Council

Takita Sumter, Winthrop University, who studies high-mobility group A proteins in cancer signaling.

JoAnn Trejo, University of California, San Diego, who studies G protein–coupled-receptor signal transduction.

Publications committee

Brian Crane, Cornell University, who studies molecular mechanisms of signal transduction.

Ruth Welti, Kansas State University, who studies lipid metabolism and plant response to environmental stress.

Nominating committee

Anthony Kossiakoff, University of Chicago, who studies ligand-induced receptor activation, antibody engineering and drug delivery.

Iqbal Hamza, University of Maryland, who studies heme trafficking in iron homeostasis.

