Newswise — Timothy Krantz, Ph.D. is a professor of environmental science at the University of Redlands who can speak on the Trump administration’s decision to exit the Paris Accords.

"The Trump administration's announcement to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords will have severe impacts on not only climate but also on the U.S. leadership role in developing clean energy alternatives. The solar energy industry added 50,000 new jobs in 2016 alone—nearly twice as many electricity sector jobs than all fossil fuels combined. For many states—both red and blue—the wind and solar energy sectors represent not only clean, low carbon energy, but also good, well-paying jobs,” Krantz says. "The facts regarding climate change are undeniable and the consequences are already substantial. To deny the realities of climate change is like putting one's head in the sand while rising sea levels drown the coastal cities of the world."

An internationally recognized expert on a broad scope of environmental issues—including climate change, sustainability, renewable energy and environmental assessment and planning—Krantz is a Fulbright Ambassador and served as a Distinguished Fulbright Lecturer in 2010 to facilitate environmental technology and policy exchange between the U.S., European Union, California, and Austria. As a known authority on the Salton Sea in California, Krantz oversaw a multi-million dollar grant to develop a regional geographic database for the area. Before returning to his alma mater, the University of Redlands, as a faculty member in 1997, Krantz ran his own environmental consultancy business.

Krantz is a graduate of the University of Redlands (B.A., ethnobotany), Stanford University (M.A., Latin American Studies), and University of California, Berkeley (Ph.D., Geography). He has been interviewed by the Los Angeles Times, Huff Post, KPBS, CBS News, Japan Times and others.