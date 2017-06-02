Newswise — WHAT: The University of California San Diego, one of the top 15 research universities in the world and recognized for its contributions to the public good, will host His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama for a June 16 public address and June 17 keynote commencement address. The events are organized in partnership between UC San Diego and the Friends of the Dalai Lama Foundation.

WHEN: Media are invited to cover the following events:

Friday, June 16, 2017, 9:10-9:40 a.m.: Press Conference UC San Diego RIMAC Activity Room, 3rd Floor. His Holiness will be introduced by Ann Curry, an American television journalist who once anchored Dateline NBC and co-anchored NBC’s Today program.

Press Conference UC San Diego RIMAC Activity Room, 3rd Floor. Friday, June 16, 2017, 10-11:30 a.m. : “Embracing the Beauty of Diversity in Our World.” The address, open to the public, will take place on RIMAC Field at UC San Diego. Those present on the stage will include UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and journalist Ann Curry.

: “Embracing the Beauty of Diversity in Our World.” The address, open to the public, will take place on RIMAC Field at UC San Diego. Saturday, June 17, 2017, 8-10:30 a.m. : “The Value of Education, Ethics and Compassion for the Well-Being of Self and Others.” The UC San Diego All Campus Commencement will be on RIMAC Field at UC San Diego. Those present on the stage will include UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla, journalist Ann Curry, UC San Diego Vice Chancellors and Deans

: “The Value of Education, Ethics and Compassion for the Well-Being of Self and Others.” The UC San Diego All Campus Commencement will be on RIMAC Field at UC San Diego.

WHERE: UC San Diego, RIMAC Field, click here for a campus map and see below for directions on where to park.

