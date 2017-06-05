UNH Experts Available in Wake of London Attacks



DURHAM, N.H. – Faculty members at the University of New Hampshire are available to discuss terrorism and homeland security in the wake of Saturday’s London attacks. James Ramsay, professor of security studies, and Melinda Negrón-Gonzales, assistant professor of political studies, can talk about homeland security and terrorism, respectively, as they relate to the attacks in both Manchester and London, England.

Ramsay, the Coordinator of UNH’s Homeland Security Program, is widely recognized as one of the nation’s foremost authorities on homeland security education, with expertise in a wide range of health, emergency management planning and evaluation issues, as well as occupational safety and environmental health, national security strategic planning and prevention programs.

”It’s important to realize that as a society we are in a long-term war of ideas. The key is to make terrorism groups less relevant by finding effective ways to replace their ideology,” says Ramsay. “Military readiness is vital but this is a transnational issue which will use high tech and low tech ordinances so working on human security globally, with close and trusting multinational collaborations, is essential and key since we won’t be able to subdue these groups by military means alone.”

Ramsay can be reached at (386) 405-5260 or james.ramsay@unh.edu.

Melinda Negrón-Gonzales is the program coordinator of the UNH’s Politics and Society Program at UNH Manchester. She teaches courses on international relations, comparative politics, and terrorism. Negrón-Gonzales's research includes international politics, Turkish studies, Middle Eastern studies, and humanitarian intervention/responsibility to protect/human security. She's written about the international community's response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria, and also the Organization for Islamic Cooperation's counter-terrorism initiatives in response to ISIS terrorism in the Middle East and North Africa.

“It is not surprising that ISIS supporters have recently stepped up attacks. Carrying out mass casualty attacks in the West is a way to send a message that ISIS is still relevant even as they continue to lose much of their territory in Iraq and Syria. In addition, the UK is in the midst of an election and ISIS is attempting to shape the electoral outcome. Lastly, it is the Muslim holiday of Ramadan and ISIS has called on its devotees to carry out attacks during the holy month. Last year's Orlando nightclub mass shooting also took place during Ramadan, so U.S. security personnel are already on high alert.

Negrón-Gonzales can be reached at (603) 641-4364 or Melinda.Negron@unh.edu.

###