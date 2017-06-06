Newswise — Princeton, NJ—June 6, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) announced the election of the Society’s 2017-2018 Board of Directors. The new Board will assume office on July 1, 2017. The ISPOR Board of Directors are elected by its global membership.

Shelby D. Reed, RPh, PhD assumes the role of president (2017-2018) after having served as the Society’s President-Elect. Dr. Reed is a professor at Duke University in Durham, NC, USA.

Federico Augustovski, MD, MSc, PhD was elected to the position of president-elect (2017-2018). Dr. Augustovski is director of Health Economic Evaluations and Technology Assessment at the Institute for Clinical Effectiveness and Health Policy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



The following members were recently elected to the ISPOR Board of Directors for 3-year terms:

Meindert Boysen, PharmD , director for technology appraisal and highly-specialized technologies programs at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, London, England, UK

, director for technology appraisal and highly-specialized technologies programs at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, London, England, UK Stephanie R. Earnshaw, PhD , senior vice president, Health Economics at RTI Health Solutions, Raleigh-Durham, NC, USA

, senior vice president, Health Economics at RTI Health Solutions, Raleigh-Durham, NC, USA Jan Elias Hansen, PhD, vice president, Evidence for Access Unit, US Medical Affairs at Genentech, South San Francisco, CA, USA



Returning Board members include:

Immediate Past President:

Lou Garrison, PhD, professor emeritus, Pharmaceutical Outcomes Research and Policy Program in the School of Pharmacy and adjunct professor, Departments of Global Health and Health Services at the University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

Treasurer:

Zeba M. Khan, RPh, PhD, vice president at Celgene Corporation, Summit, NJ, USA—reappointed to a second three-year term

CEO and Executive Director:

Nancy S. Berg, CEO and executive director at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR), Lawrenceville, NJ, USA

Returning Board Members:

Joanna Lis, MSc, MBA , PhD, director, Market Access at Sanofi-Aventis, Warsaw, Poland

, director, Market Access at Sanofi-Aventis, Warsaw, Poland Gordon Liu, PhD , PKU Yangtze River Scholar professor of economics at Peking University National School of Development and director at PKU China Center for Health Economic Research, Beijing, China

, PKU Yangtze River Scholar professor of economics at Peking University National School of Development and director at PKU China Center for Health Economic Research, Beijing, China Rosanna Tarricone, MSc , PhD, associate professor at Bocconi University, Milan, Italy

, associate professor at Bocconi University, Milan, Italy John Watkins, MPH, PharmD, formulary manager at Premera Blue Cross, Mountlake Terrace, WA, USA

ABOUT ISPOR

The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) is a nonprofit, international, educational and scientific organization that promotes health economics and outcomes research excellence to improve decision making for health globally.

