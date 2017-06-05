 
Return to Article List

Smithsonian Snapshot: I Wanna Rock!

Article ID: 675919

Released: 5-Jun-2017 3:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Smithsonian Institution

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Credit: © 2015, Debra Baxter

    Debra Baxter, “Devil Horns Crystal Brass Knuckles (Lefty),” 2015, quartz crystal and sterling silver. Smithsonian American Art Museum, gift of the artist in honor of Joanna and David Baxter

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Arts and Entertainment, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro
KEYWORDS
  • devil horns, rock horns, Smithsonian American Art Museum , Renwick Gallery

    • Newswise — Inspired by a rock concert, artist Debra Baxter created her “Devil Horns Crystal Brass Knuckles” series. The hand gesture known as devil horns, or rock horns, gained popularity at 1970s heavy-metal concerts as a staple of audience appreciation.

    Today, their use has surpassed the confines of arenas and clubs to become a ubiquitous symbol of cool.

    This artwork is on view in the “Connections: Contemporary Craft at the Renwick Gallery.” The Renwick Gallery is the home to the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s craft and decorative arts program.

    To see more Smithsonian rock ’n’ roll objects, go to https://www.si.edu/spotlight/rock-and-roll.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!