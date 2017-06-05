Fellow passengers and motorists also face death or serious injury when another person has a medical emergency behind the wheel.

That’s why representatives from Toyota approached Michigan Medicine researcher Kayvan Najarian, Ph.D., last year with statistics underscoring that danger — and a request for his help.

“Essentially, they showed me that a large number of traffic incidents are caused by medical conditions while driving, specifically cardiovascular events, such as myocardial infraction and myocardial ischemia,” says Najarian, director of data science at the Michigan Center for Integrative Research in Critical Care. “The medical event interferes with the driver’s ability to safely drive and operate the car, causing the accident.”

The automobile giant then explained its ambitious goal: avoiding such incidents altogether.

“Toyota discussed how they wanted to move towards technology that can monitor and analyze the physiology of the person driving and predict if they are going to have adverse cardiac events,” says Najarian, also an associate professor of emergency medicine and computational medicine and bioinformatics.

Najarian was immediately interested.

After several meetings, Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center provided Najarian and his research team with a feasibility grant in September. The grant was to study what types of computational systems, in conjunction with physiological patient monitors, could be implemented into vehicles to achieve the safety objective.

“The study took about seven months, and we identified the challenges, potential solutions, hardware options and algorithmic approaches that could be potentially used,” Najarian says. “But we concluded that cardiac events were conditions that are more feasible to detect with technology in the vehicle.”

Pujitha Gunaratne, Ph.D., principal scientist for the Toyota Collaborative Safety Research Center, which operates across North America, was interested in the data and recommendations and thought the study should be taken further.