By Dave Hendrick

Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business has partnered with the online learning platform FutureLearn to launch a new project management course.

The course, “Fundamentals of Project Planning and Management,” will be taught by Professor Yael Grushka-Cockayne and begins 19 June. It is the first Darden School course launched on the U.K.-based FutureLearn.

“This entry-level course will introduce learners of all backgrounds to key concepts of planning, managing and completing projects,” said Grushka-Cockayne. “Students will learn planning principles and execution methods to manage projects more effectively and efficiently at work and in life. I am thrilled to expand the outreach of this course to FutureLearn and its learners. ”

In addition to an introduction to key principles and methods, the course will cover the language and framework for scoping projects, sequencing activities and minimizing risks.

Students will develop an understanding of the four stages of the project life cycle and the role each stage has in the evolution of a project, and be able to identify the most appropriate project management methodology for any given project, including critical path analysis and agile project management.

The Darden School is approved by the Project Management Institute and students will have the opportunity to earn professional development units upon completion of the course.

Grushka-Cockayne, who teaches in the Quantitative Analysis area at Darden, is a decorated teacher and widely published author and researcher. Her areas of interest and expertise include data science, forecasting, project management and behavioral decision-making.

In 2014, Grushka-Cockayne was named one of 21 Thought Leaders in Data Science, and she won the University of Virginia All-University Teaching Award in 2015.

Darden has a wide array of online education offerings, including free massive open online courses (MOOCs), Executive Education courses and on-demand webinars.

Since the launch of the first course in 2013, more than 1.1 million people across the world have participated in a Darden MOOC.

