Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. ─ Just ask, and with voice activation, you can receive the latest in medicine, research and wellness from Mayo Clinic. Content originating from Mayo Clinic News Network is now available on Amazon Echo-enabled devices.



Mayo Clinic Radio Health Minutes produced weekdays and heard on nearly 450 radio stations now can be listened to on your own time. After enabling Mayo Clinic News Network on Amazon, a simple voice query will deliver the latest information from Mayo Clinic experts on topics such as cancer, heart and brain health; transplant; advances in research; and advice for healthy living.



Consumers can program Mayo Clinic News Network content on the voice-activated platform through the Alexa app or the Amazon website. "At Mayo Clinic, the needs of the patients come first, and this latest technology is one more way to reach patients where they are," says John T. Wald, M.D., medical director, Mayo Clinic Public Affairs and Marketing.



A recent report estimates that more than 35 million Americans will use a voice-activated tool at least once a month this year. In the future, Mayo Clinic plans to offer more voice-driven health and wellness information, and lifesaving tips from the source where millions of health consumers turn, mayoclinic.org.



