Newswise — NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ — Rutgers University ranks 21st among the Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents in 2016, according to a new report published by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO).

“Research plays a fundamental role at Rutgers and is a critical part of the university’s mission. Our ability to transfer that research and new technologies to industry helps our state’s economy,” said Christopher J. Molloy, Ph.D., R.Ph., Senior Vice President for Research and Economic Development at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. “Ranking among the top 100 universities globally is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our research community and staff. Their work makes Rutgers a national leader in research that provides real-world solutions.”

Some of the innovative patent activity that brought Rutgers to Number 21 includes:

a new method of fabricating an absorbent, reusable foam that selectively removes oil from water and can be applied in maritime oil spill clean-ups;

a novel method for the diagnosis of Mycobacterium tuberculosis;

a lure which efficiently attracts bed bugs;

a drug delivery technology that reduces toxicity and allows for chronic oral dosing of otherwise injectable-only medications;

a device for capturing airborne particulate matter emissions from diesel engines such as those used in automobiles, marine vehicles, agricultural equipment, and power generation equipment, that can remove up to 99% of the particles from the exhaust stream;

a nutrient-rich, deep burgundy-colored lettuce that has high levels of polyphenols, a large class of chemical compounds found in plants that have antioxidant properties; and

a versatile agent that renders tissues transparent to allow for 3D tissue visualization. The solution can be used for bioimaging with specimens or tissues/cells/parts.

The report, published annually since 2013, uses data acquired from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to highlight the important role patents play in university research and innovation. The rankings are compiled by calculating the number of utility patents granted by the USPTO which list a university as the first assignee on the issued patent.

In 2016, the total number of patents granted to Rutgers University was 84, up from 65 in the previous year. In 2015, Rutgers was ranked 27th in the world among the top 100 universities.

“Patents are not only crucial to the advancement of research, but protecting and commercializing those cutting-edge products and technologies for practical use are an integral part of the work that we do,” added David Kimball, Ph.D., Associate Vice President of the Office for Research Commercialization at Rutgers. “Our work in Research Commercialization puts Rutgers innovations into play by managing the lifecycle of the invention from conception through patenting and licensing, merging these real-world solutions with industry partners.”

Rutgers University’s Office of Research Commercialization is responsible for transforming research at Rutgers into products, services, and partnerships for the public good, generating value for the University and enhancing economic development in the State of New Jersey.

The IPO’s Top 300 Patent Owners list of organizations that received the most U.S. utility patents during 2016 was also released for the 34th consecutive time.

About Rutgers, The State University

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is a leading national research university and the state of New Jersey’s preeminent, comprehensive public institution of higher education. Established in 1766, the university is the eighth oldest higher education institution in the United States. Nearly 69,000 students and 22,000 full- and part-time faculty and staff learn, work, and serve the public at Rutgers locations across New Jersey and around the world. The university belongs to the Big Ten Academic Alliance, comprised of 14 world-class research universities, and is among the top 20 public U.S. universities for total R&D funding. Rutgers University–New Brunswick is the state’s only public institution in the prestigious Association of American Universities.

As the premier public research university in the state, Rutgers is dedicated to teaching that meets the highest standards of excellence, to conducting cutting-edge research that breaks new ground and aids the state’s economy, businesses, and industries, and to providing services, solutions, and clinical care that help individuals and the local, national, and global communities where they live. ored.rutgers.edu

About the National Academy of Inventors

The National Academy of Inventors is a 501(c)(3) non-profit member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. www.AcademyofInventors.org

About the IPO

The Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO), established in 1972, is a trade association for owners of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. IPO is the only association in the U.S. that serves all intellectual property owners in all industries and all fields of technology. IPO advocates for effective and affordable IP ownership rights and provides a wide array of services to members, including: supporting member interests relating to legislative and international issues; analyzing current IP issues; information and educational services; and disseminating information to the general public on the importance of intellectual property rights. www.ipo.org