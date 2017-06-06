The following statement can be attributed to CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White:

Newswise — “Climate change is a global challenge, but local decisions have a major impact. Our cumulative action is what will make the difference for current and future generations. California is currently and historically a leader on environmental stewardship, and the California State University plays a significant role in our state’s work.

Now is the time to be vigilant, and the CSU is redoubling our efforts. All 23 campuses of the CSU system, comprising more than 500,000 students and employees, will help in the fight against climate change. Our participation in We Are Still In will also create new opportunities for our students, faculty and staff as they find solutions to sustainability challenges and lead in this global effort.”

The California State University has joined a coalition of over 1,400 cities, states, businesses and universities who are standing together to maintain U.S. leadership on climate change and clean energy. To learn more about the CSU’s sustainability efforts, please click here.

