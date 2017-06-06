The recent release of a classified report about Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election contained references to VR Systems, a Florida company whose software is used in voting machines in a number of states, including West Virginia. While the company alerted customers to what it terms the “fraudulent email”, Fanny Ye, assistant professor of computer science and electrical engineering in the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources at West Virginia University, said it would be difficult to know how many customers actually received the email and opened the attachment.

“Phishing and spear-phishing are not uncommon today in our society. To address such kinds of cyber threats, it requires cyber alliances with the law enforcement community and addressing both challenging scientific and engineering problems involving many components of a system, and vulnerabilities that arise from human behaviors and choices.” Ye said.

Ye can be reached by email at yanfang.ye@mail.wvu.edu.

