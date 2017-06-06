 
Service Learning Expert Seth Pollack Awarded Fulbright Award to Bring His 20-Years of Service-Learning Expertise to EU Universities

  • Dr. Seth Pollack, Director, Service Learning Institute at CSUMB

Behavioral Science, Education
  • Fulbright, Fulbright Scholar, University of Brighton, University of Bologna, Social Responsibility,
  • Civic Engagement, Service Learning, Community Service
    • Newswise — Expert is available to discuss social and economic impacts of service-learning programs in higher education.

    Seth Pollack has recently been awarded a Fulbright Scholar Award to bring CSUMB’s work in service learning to universities in the European Union including University of Bologna and University of Brighton.

    Pollack is CSU Monterey Bay’s (CSUMB) professor of Service Learning and director of the university’s Service Learning Institute.

    CSUMB remains the only public university in California, and one of the few nationally, to have made service learning a graduation requirement. In 2016-17 3,053 CSUMB students were enrolled in 119 service-learning courses, and contributed over 97,000 hours of service to 262 schools and community agencies in the region. Using the value established by the Independent Sector Value of Community and Volunteer Service, this represents a contribution of nearly $2.3 million.

