25, 50, and 100 mile and 5k course begins at historic United States Military Academy at West Point, with Survivors Walk to honor patients living beyond a cancer diagnosis

100% of funds raised by participants will support lifesaving cancer immunotherapy research, the most promising approach to cancer treatment since the advent of chemotherapy in the 1940s

Local businesses and community groups to provide food, entertainment, and volunteers to support the finish line festival and hospitality stations

Newswise — NEW YORK, June 7, 2017—The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), a nonprofit organization that since 1953 has spearheaded scientific efforts to develop new and effective immunotherapies for all forms of cancer, announced today that it will host a day-long cycling and 5K run/walk event on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in and around the Village of Highland Falls and the historic U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, with proceeds from the fundraiser to benefit lifesaving cancer immunotherapy research.

The Second Annual Cancer Research Institute Answer to Cancer sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb is a fully supported endurance event that features 25, 50, and 100-mile courses for cyclists and a 5K course for runners and walkers. A Survivors Walk will honor cancer patients living beyond a cancer diagnosis and whose participation underscores the urgency of CRI’s important work. Corporate teams from several leading manufacturers of immunotherapy drugs will participate including Agenus, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Other companies fielding teams include Basin Holdings, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC, EisnerAmper, LinkedIn, Marriott, McKinsey & Company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Northfield Bank, Remedy Partners, and tWist/W2O Group.

The event takes place during Cancer Immunotherapy Month™, a global awareness campaign CRI created five years ago to call public attention to exciting breakthroughs in cancer immunotherapy as well as the need for more research to make this promising treatment approach an effective option for all cancer patients.

“We have reached a tipping point in cancer care thanks to significant strides in cancer immunotherapy research, and CRI’s six decades of support for scientists working in this field has been instrumental to making these breakthroughs possible,” said Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, Ph.D., CEO and director of scientific affairs at the Cancer Research Institute. “Working with our global network of immunotherapy experts, and through unique collaborations with nonprofit and industry partners, we will continue to advance the most promising research that ultimately leads to cancer cures—which we can only do with the help of our Answer to Cancer event participants, sponsors, and donors.”

“Like the Cancer Research Institute, our vision for the future of cancer is focused on advancing immuno-oncology research with the hope that one day all patients may be able to live with cancer—or even be cured of it,” said Chris Boerner, Ph.D., president and head, U.S. Commercial, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “We are proud to support the Cancer Research Institute once again as title sponsor of this annual event that raises critical funds for immuno-oncology research that may ultimately improve outcomes for patients.”

The event venue, located at 353 Main Street in Highland Falls, NY, opens at 6:30am, with opening ceremonies commencing at 7:15am followed by the first cyclists leaving the chute at 7:30am. Riders participating in the 50- and 100-mile routes will have the opportunity to compete in two timed King and Queen of the Mountain (KOM/QOM) challenges. All participants will enjoy the finish line festival featuring live music, food, and beverages.

“The Village of Highland Falls is honored once again to host this very worthwhile event, and I urge everyone in the community to come out on June 10 to support these cyclists and runners in this important cause,” said Village of Highland Falls Mayor Joseph D’Onofrio, who will be on hand to give remarks during the opening ceremonies.

The Cancer Research Institute thanks the following generous sponsors of CRI’s Answer to Cancer cycling and 5K event:

Sponsored by : Bristol-Myers Squibb; Supporting Sponsors : Agenus Inc, Basin Holdings, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC, Debevoise & Plimpton, LLP, Mitsubishi UFG Securities, PIMCO Foundation, Remedy Partners; Special Thanks to : Andy’s Diner, Brooklyn Brewery, The Center of Highland Falls, Inc., Ermirio’s Italian Restaurant, Hudson Valley Barbeque, Hudson Valley Harvest, Marriott Marquis New York, Pied Piper Pies, Rotary Club of West Point-Highland Falls, Shop Rite, Stop & Shop, Target, USA Cycling, and VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations.

For more information about the Cancer Research Institute Answer to Cancer Cycling and 5K Run/Walk Event sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb, go to www.a2c.org.

About the Cancer Research Institute

The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), established in 1953, is the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to transforming cancer patient care by advancing scientific efforts to develop new and effective immune system-based strategies to prevent, diagnose, treat, and eventually cure all cancers. Guided by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Council that includes three Nobel laureates and 26 members of the National Academy of Sciences, CRI has invested $344 million in support of research conducted by immunologists and tumor immunologists at the world’s leading medical centers and universities, and has contributed to many of the key scientific advances that demonstrate the potential for immunotherapy to change the face of cancer treatment. To learn more, go to cancerresearch.org.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

