Newswise — In updated findings from the KEYNOTE-059 trial of pembrolizumab in advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, the PD-1 inhibitor maintained signs of its clinical benefit in this patient population, which is encouraging as the indication is currently under consideration for approval with the FDA. The updated results of the trial were presented during the 2017 ASCO Annual Meeting.

The objective response rate (ORR) with pembrolizumab was 11.6%. In those who specifically received 2 prior lines of therapy, the ORR was 16.4%. The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 2.0 months and the median overall survival (OS) was 5.6 months, with a 12-month OS rate of 23.4%.

The latest update included findings from patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) tumors, which was 4% of enrolled patients (n = 7). In this group, the ORR with pembrolizumab was 57.1% and the CR rate was 14.3%. The disease control rate (DCR) was 71.4%. In those with non-MSI-H tumors (n = 167), the ORR was 9% and the CR rate was 2.4%. The disease control rate was 22.2%. -

See more at: http://www.targetedonc.com/conference/asco-2017/encouraging-updated-findings-of-pembrolizumab-in-gastric-and-gej-cancer-presented-prior-to-fda-decision#sthash.7ToQhw9L.dpuf