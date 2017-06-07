Newswise — Walking is probably the simplest, easiest and the most inexpensive way to remain fit. Experts link a bevy of health benefits with regular walking. A new research also points at the role of walking in cutting risk of cancer. According to a couple of studies recently presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago, just 25 minutes of brisk walking everyday may not only cut the risk of cancer but also help people battling the debilitating disease.

