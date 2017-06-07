NEW YORK, /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF), the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, and Science Exchange announced the launch of ADDF ACCESS, a first-of-its-kind online platform designed to match scientists working on central nervous system (CNS) diseases with a vetted network of contract research organizations (CROs).

ADDF ACCESS meets the unique needs of scientists in both academia and small biotech companies by combining the resources of Science Exchange, the world's leading marketplace for outsourced research and development, with the Alzheimer's drug discovery knowledge of the ADDF.

"Drug discovery requires a wide range of expertise, from medicinal chemistry and pharmacology to project management and regulatory affairs," said Lauren Friedman, Ph.D., ADDF ACCESS program director. "Researchers don't always have the interdisciplinary teams needed to develop a drug. We created the new ACCESS website with Science Exchange to connect researchers with high-quality CROs and provide guidance and resources to help successfully advance their drug programs."

On ADDF ACCESS, scientists will find:

A network of CROs and consultants with CNS drug discovery expertise, vetted by the ADDF and Science Exchange

An expert concierge service to match scientists with the right CROs, solicit multiple competitive quotes, and manage projects

A library of educational resources, including a guide to CNS drug discovery and development

"Early-stage drug research is the engine that drives progress in treating Alzheimer's and CNS diseases," said Dr. Howard Fillit, M.D., executive director and chief science officer of the ADDF. "We are excited to provide a resource specifically designed to facilitate connections that fuel this engine. Every scientific discovery gets us closer to finding a treatment."

"Eliminating the laborious, resource-intensive process of finding and negotiating with CROs and other service providers helps researchers focus on their important work, and that's what Science Exchange is all about," said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Science Exchange. "We are thrilled to partner with the ADDF on this new ACCESS website that will give scientists specializing in CNS diseases the tools and services they need to bring important, potentially life-saving drugs to market faster."

To learn more, visit https://www.alzdiscovery.org/addf-access

About the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded over $100 million to fund more than 500 Alzheimer's drug discovery programs and clinical trials in 18 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

About Science Exchange

Science Exchange is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced research. Science Exchange provides an efficient procure-to-pay platform for ordering services from the world's largest network of scientific service providers. Through Science Exchange, clients gain access to over 2,400 qualified service providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. This increases scientists access to innovation and significantly improves their productivity because they are freed up from the administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts. At an organizational level, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables organizations to consolidate the long tail of research outsourcing spend into a single strategic relationship driving significant efficiency and cost savings. To date, Science Exchange has raised over $30 million from Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information, visit www.scienceexchange.com.