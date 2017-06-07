Newswise — Bethesda, MD (June 7, 2017)-The American Association of Anatomists (AAA) is proud to announce the newest Editor-in-Chief of our leading developmental biology journal, Developmental Dynamics. Paul Trainor, Ph.D., Investigator at Stowers Institute for Medical Research was approved by the Board of Directors in April 2017, and will take over as Editor-in-Chief on January 1, 2018.

After an extensive nationwide search, Dr. Trainor was chosen to lead Developmental Dynamics through its next five-year journey as a premier journal of the AAA.

Dr. Paul Trainor is Investigator and head of the Trainor lab at Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City, Missouri. In his lab, Dr. Trainor primarily studies neural crest cells and the roles they play in development, evolution, and disease, particularly with respect to the head and face. Dr Trainor was previously an Associate Editor for Developmental Dynamics.

Dr. Trainor is assuming the role of Editor-in-Chief from Dr. Parker Antin who led the journal through increased competition in the developmental biology publishing space and continued to push the journal as a leader in the field through Special Issues and direct solicitation of articles from authors around the globe.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next Editor-in-Chief of Developmental Dynamics and to be able lead the journal and serve the AAA by promoting high quality peer-reviewed interdisciplinary research focused on the dynamics of organismal development. These are exciting times for both fundamental and translational anatomical sciences and I am very grateful to Dr. Parker Antin for all he has done to lead the journal during the past 5 years. I look forward to continuing the incredible 116 year tradition and legacy of Developmental Dynamics.”

Choosing the next editor of a journal is an integral part of the fabric of a scientific society. The Board of Directors created a Task force of members, leadership, and journal editors of the Association’s two other journals, to help find the best candidate for this role. Kathy Svoboda, Ph.D., Regents Professor, Texas A&M College of Dentistry led the search for the new Editor-in-Chief.

Dr. Svoboda shared, “The search committee chose Dr. Trainor for his expertise and international reputation in developmental biology as well as his deep understanding and ties to the AAA. We think he has the talent, contacts, and expertise to lead the journal and the society by showcasing the best developmental biology science.”

About AAA: The American Association of Anatomists (AAA) was founded by Joseph Leidy in Washington, D.C. in 1888 for the “advancement of anatomical science.” Today, via research, education, and professional development activities, AAA serves as the professional home for an international community of biomedical researchers and educators focusing on the structural foundation of health and disease.

###