Scholars with expertise in the ins-and-outs of Congress, the relationship between the president and Congress, and investigations are available to discuss the Congressional hearing slated for Thursday, June 8, featuring former FBI director James Comey.

As a side note, the first two experts live within the 6th U.S. Congressional District of Georgia, a seat in a hotly contested special election between candidates Jon Ossoff (D) and Karen Handel (R), and can discuss this election for a seat that is normally safe for Republicans.

CONGRESS AND COMMITTEES :

Jeffrey Lazarus, Associate Professor of Political Science

Email: jlazarus@gsu.edu

Jeffrey Lazarus is an associate professor of political science and specializes in research into legislative term limits, politicians’ decisions to enter races for office, congressional conference committees, the bills members write, and pork barrel spending.

More about Lazarus is available at http://politicalscience.gsu.edu/profile/jeffrey-lazarus-2/.

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PRESIDENCY AND CONGRESS :

Daniel P. Franklin, Associate Professor of Political Science

Email: dpfranklin@gsu.edu

Daniel P. Franklin is an associate professor of political science and is an expert on executive power, political culture, presidential legacies, and the relationships between the presidency and Congress. This summer Rowman & Littlefield published a revised edition of his 2006 book, “Politics and Film: Political Culture and Film in the United States.” It explores popular movies and TV shows as indicators of social and political trends to explore the political culture of the U.S., including American Sniper, House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black, and Twelve Years a Slave. He is also the author of “Pitiful Giants: Presidents in their Final Term” (Palgrave MacMillian, 2014), looking at the final terms of recent presidents and their legacies.

More information is available at http://politicalscience.gsu.edu/profile/daniel-p-franklin/.

LEGAL PROCEDURE :

Jessica Gabel Cino, Associate Dean, Georgia State University College of Law

Email: jdgabel@gsu.edu

Jessica Gabel Cino is the associate dean for academic affairs and an associate professor of law at the Georgia State University College of Law. Her specializations include trial procedure, white collar crime, trial practice and forensic evidence. Cino has written on a wide range of topics, including jury tactics, trial tactics, and evidence. Her primary research focuses on fraud and ethics at the intersection of law and science.

More information is available at http://law.gsu.edu/profile/jessica-gabel-cino/.

