UNLV Human Paleontology Expert Available to Discuss Discovery of 300,000 Year Old Human Remains

Article ID: 676074

Released: 7-Jun-2017 4:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Expert Pitch

  • Credit: UNLV

    UNLV Anthropology professor Brian Villmoare and human paleontology expert.

CHANNELS
Archaeology and Anthropology, Paleontology, Evolution and Darwin

Brian Villmoare received his Ph.D. in physical anthropology from Arizona State University in 2008. Working with Charlie Lockwood and Bill Kimbel, he focused on detailed analyses of the craniofacial morphology of early fossil hominins. For his dissertation he developed new geometric morphometric methods for quantifying morphological shape to address questions of systematics and craniofacial integration in the hominins.

His research interests range from broad questions of evolutionary theory to high-resolution studies of the internal structures of the hominin face. Current research projects include studying the role of selection and genetics in evolutionary change and extinction, the specific evolutionary constraints and selection pressures responsible for hominin craniofacial form, determining the homology of unique characters in the hominin cranium, and FEA biomechanical analyses of early hominins.

His fieldwork includes travels Makapansgat, South Africa, and Koobi Fora, Kenya. Since 2002, he has worked in the Afar region of Ethiopia, where he is currently a co-director of the Ledi-Geraru Project with Kaye Reed, Chris Campisano, and Ramone Arrowsmith. The project is funded by the National Science Foundation.

