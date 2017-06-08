Newswise — June 8, 2017 – Schaumburg, Ill. — The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) announced today that it has been named a winner in the 2017 Chicago Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Medium Business, 101-300 Employees category. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach are bestowed this honor.

“We are flattered to receive this honor at ASA,” said Paul Pomerantz, CEO. “The power of an association is reflected not only in the engagement of its members, but also in the staff working to support it. Our staff is dedicated and committed to our members and in return for that dedication, we strive to make ASA an incredible place to work.”

The winning companies compete for 13 elite awards, one granted for each category. Also, an overall winner that has excelled in all categories will be honored with a “Best of the Best Overall” award. The elite award winners will be revealed by the National Association For Business Resources on July 17, 2017.

This year the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® awards program included a company size category. Winners were pooled by the size of their company. Employers with 0-100 employees were benchmarked together and classified as Small Business; 101-300 employees were benchmarked together and classified as Medium Business; 301+ employees were benchmarked together and classified as Large Business. All companies, no matter their size, can be a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® resulting in better business, richer lives and stronger communities.

An independent research firm evaluated each company’s entry based on key measures in various categories. They included Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business.

“Profitability and stability is essential for businesses in today’s economic climate. Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power. Our 2017 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward,” said Jennifer Kluge, founder of 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. “We are proud to honor this year’s winners.”

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 52,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology.

