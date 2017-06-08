Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in a variety of fields, including sexual health, heart health, diet and exercise.

UAB has a news studio available for HD live or tapped interviews via the LTN network, as well as radio interviews via ISDN line. Physicians can make themselves available as needed.

Take the RIGHT vitamins : Not all vitamins are appropriate for every person, especially multivitamins. Dr. William Curry recommends evaluating your specific health conditions to better identify the vitamins you should be taking.

: Not all vitamins are appropriate for every person, especially multivitamins. Dr. William Curry recommends evaluating your specific health conditions to better identify the vitamins you should be taking. Get moving for heart and brain health : Multiple studies have shown men who exercise regularly have better erections than men who do not exercise. Dr. David Geldmacher says, “A healthy exercise program keeps the heart, lungs and blood vessels working at their best. We recommend two and a half hours of moderate exercise per week, like brisk walking, or lesser totals of more intense exercise.”

: Multiple studies have shown men who exercise regularly have better erections than men who do not exercise. Dr. David Geldmacher says, “A healthy exercise program keeps the heart, lungs and blood vessels working at their best. We recommend two and a half hours of moderate exercise per week, like brisk walking, or lesser totals of more intense exercise.” Say goodbye to tobacco : Kicking the habit can be beneficial for sexual performance, and heart and lung health. “Tobacco is a major cause of damage to the blood vessels that flow to the penis,” said Dr. J. Patrick Selph. “If the blood vessels to the penis are damaged, erectile dysfunction may result. Tobacco is also a major cause of cardiovascular disease, and in some cases where the heart or its blood vessels are damaged, a man may be too unhealthy to engage in intercourse.”

: Kicking the habit can be beneficial for sexual performance, and heart and lung health. “Tobacco is a major cause of damage to the blood vessels that flow to the penis,” said Dr. J. Patrick Selph. “If the blood vessels to the penis are damaged, erectile dysfunction may result. Tobacco is also a major cause of cardiovascular disease, and in some cases where the heart or its blood vessels are damaged, a man may be too unhealthy to engage in intercourse.” Be cautious of what you are drinking : UAB nurse practitioner Jody Gilchrist recommends not drinking anything other than water or black coffee. Soft drinks contain sodium and sugar or artificial sweeteners, which may contribute to obesity and diabetes. Carbonation causes calcium to be pulled from bones into the blood stream, which causes osteoporosis and kidney stones. Sports drinks often contain more sodium than you should eat in a day.

: UAB nurse practitioner Jody Gilchrist recommends not drinking anything other than water or black coffee. Soft drinks contain sodium and sugar or artificial sweeteners, which may contribute to obesity and diabetes. Carbonation causes calcium to be pulled from bones into the blood stream, which causes osteoporosis and kidney stones. Sports drinks often contain more sodium than you should eat in a day. Eat more fruits & veggies : The most important thing a man can do for his overall health is eat a healthy diet. Heart health, diabetes and hormones levels are tied to maintaining a proper diet, including eating the daily recommended fruits and vegetables.

: The most important thing a man can do for his overall health is eat a healthy diet. Heart health, diabetes and hormones levels are tied to maintaining a proper diet, including eating the daily recommended fruits and vegetables. Protect your skin : The most important aspect of protecting your skin is to avoid UV radiation exposure from the sun. “Skin cancer, like all types of cancer, is capable of destroying healthy tissue and spreading to distant body sites,” said Dr. C. Blake Phillips. “If undetected or untreated, skin cancers lead to loss of vital functions or death. It is important to keep an eye on your skin and watch for changes that could be a sign of skin cancer.”

: The most important aspect of protecting your skin is to avoid UV radiation exposure from the sun. “Skin cancer, like all types of cancer, is capable of destroying healthy tissue and spreading to distant body sites,” said Dr. C. Blake Phillips. “If undetected or untreated, skin cancers lead to loss of vital functions or death. It is important to keep an eye on your skin and watch for changes that could be a sign of skin cancer.” Know your family health history: Next to skin cancers, prostate cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in American men. “Many men do not know their family history of prostate cancer because men tend not to talk about their health concerns, even with their children and other family members,” said Dr. Soroush Rais-Bahrami. “It is important to discuss family history due to the significantly higher risk for men with a first-degree relative who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.”

UAB experts provided an in depth round up of tips and trends in men's health in this article.