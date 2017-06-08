Newswise — June 8, 2017 (Waterloo, Ontario, Canada) – What is the role of creativity in scientific research? What are the biggest challenges to communicating science to the world? How does science-fiction fuel science – and vice versa?

These questions will be addressed on June 14 during live webcast panel discussion featuring Perimeter Institute’s Neil Turok and Avery Broderick, rocket scientist Natalie Panek (a member of the technical staff at MDA), and filmmaker Craig Thompson, whose recent documentary The Truth is in the Stars, explores the enduring legacy of the original Star Trek.

The event, titled “The Truth is in the Stars: a panel on science and creativity,” is part of the Perimeter Institute Public Lecture Series, supported by Presenting Sponsor BMO Financial Group. The panel discussion will be webcast live on insidetheperimeter.ca and via partner organizations on Wednesday June 14 at 8:30 PM ET.

This panel discussion follows an in-house screening of the documentary, in which the original Captain Kirk, William Shatner, discusses the influence of Star Trek with celebrities and scientists, including Turok. Note: though the film will not be webcast, it is currently available on The Movie Network in Canada and is coming soon to Netflix internationally. Prior viewing of the film is not required to enjoy the webcast discussion.

Following the discussion, panelists will answer questions from the online and in-house audience – including questions submitted prior to and during the talk via Facebook and Twitter (using the hashtag #piLIVE). Questions are welcomed from everyone – aspiring scientific explorers, school classes, physics and chemistry buffs, and general math and science enthusiasts.

View past PI Public Lectures and events, and find further details about PI’s research, training, and outreach activities at www.perimeterinstitute.ca.

LIVE WEBCAST DETAILS

What: The Truth is in the Stars: a panel on science and creativity

When: Wednesday, May 14. Special start time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Live at Perimeter Institute, webcast online at https://insidetheperimeter.ca/the-truth-is-in-the-stars-a-panel-on-science-and-creativity/

Pose questions for the panelists by tweeting @Perimeter using the hashtag #piLIVE

More info: https://insidetheperimeter.ca/the-truth-is-in-the-stars-a-panel-on-science-and-creativity/

ABOUT PERIMETER INSTITUTE

Perimeter Institute is the world’s largest research hub devoted to theoretical physics. The independent Institute was founded in 1999 to foster breakthroughs in the fundamental understanding of our universe, from the smallest particles to the entire cosmos. Research at Perimeter is motivated by the understanding that fundamental science advances human knowledge and catalyzes innovation, and that today’s theoretical physics is tomorrow’s technology. Located in the Region of Waterloo, the not-for-profit Institute is a unique public-private endeavour, including the Governments of Ontario and Canada, that enables cutting-edge research, trains the next generation of scientific pioneers, and shares the power of physics through award-winning educational outreach and public engagement.

