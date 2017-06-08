Newswise — SAN DIEGO, CA. – In recognition of her almost 40 years of work in international education, Roxanne Nuhaily, associate dean of international and academic affairs at UC San Diego Extension, recently was honored with a lifetime achievement award from BMI Media at the 2017 NAFSA: Association of International Educators 69th Annual Conference and Expo. It was presented in front of 300 important and influential people in international education during the BMI 30th Anniversary Dinner in Los Angeles.

Since 1987, BMI Media has been a leader in providing recruitment solutions that help institutions from around the world grow their international student numbers.

The honor, a distinguished service award, was based on Nuhaily’s 37 years of work in the international education sector. Throughout her career, Nuhaily has been deeply engaged in program and curriculum development for various prestigious university-based English programs, professional certificate and study abroad programs. Each year, Nuhaily travels around the globe to establish productive partnerships with students and schools to develop and deliver innovative educational programs for international students and scholars.

For more than 15 years, Nuhaily has been in charge of UC San Diego Extension’s International Programs, working to grow Extension’s educational offerings in such areas as business programs, intensive English language university credit programs and a variety of certificate programs. Nuhaily has continued to adapt to market forces by revising and adding new programs to ensure students have the skills and competitive advantage they need to achieve their academic or career goals.

“It is truly an honor to receive this recognition, particularly as it comes from colleagues who share a common passion in international education,” said Nuhaily. “Now more than ever international education can serve as the bridge in an increasingly interconnected world.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors an individual who has an established history of distinguished service, made a lasting contribution to the international education sector and exhibited leadership and provided inspiration to others.

